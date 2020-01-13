Scholar Athlete: Bo Valtr, Madison High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I was most excited about my senior season of football, but now that it’s over, I look forward to making some final memories with my friends.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My parents have always done a great job of encouraging me to do well in anything that I do. Their support has been instrumental in the things that I’ve done.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The best way to succeed in high school is to just focus. It’s too easy now to stop paying attention to your teachers or your coaches or even your parents. But if you stay focused on them and your goals, high school can be very fulfilling.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I like the people at my school the most since Madison is such a big school there is a place for everyone to find others that are like them.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to go to The University of Oklahoma to study business. I love the campus in Norman and the business program offers a lot of opportunities for those choosing to major in business. I want to go into business because it’s a general enough degree that it can open many doors in my future, allowing me to choose a career I enjoy when I leave college.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would pick the ability to fly. Who wouldn’t want to fly? It would be such a great way of getting around wherever I needed to be.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Hope Solo because I remember watching her make save after save in the Women’s World Cup just a few years ago. It was her team that beat Japan by three goals as my family celebrated Independence Day a day late.