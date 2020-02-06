Lonnie Walker claps backs at Tweet that scoffs him for staying out late

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs guard Lonnie Walker is defending himself after a Twitter user scorned the player for going out with his family.

Walker said the user created “something out of nothing” with the Tweet, which claims Walker isn’t playing “much” because he was “still going out after dinner.”

“This is the tweet of someone that didn’t get a picture last night smh sad man,” Walker wrote. “Can’t even spend time with my family without someone creating something out of nothing.”

This is the tweet of someone that didn’t get a picture last night smh sad man. Can’t even spend time with my family without someone creating something out of nothing https://t.co/hUmUDHjPbE — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) February 5, 2020

The initial Tweet was posted around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, just hours after the Spurs lost 129-102 to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

In that game, the shooting guard scored 11 points in 15 minutes played.

Fans, including San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow, Tweeted in Walker’s defense.

“I know Lonnie may seem superhuman because of his enormous athletic abilities, but he’s not,” one person Tweeted. “He has to eat, sleep and play like the rest of us. For someone to take issue with him living is ridiculous. Lonnie is a great kid. One we should all be proud of on the court and off.”

Walker has played in 42 games this year. He’s averaged about 13.1 minutes per game this season.

The Spurs just opened their annual Rodeo Road Trip and will take on the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night.