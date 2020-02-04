Popovich reflects on Kobe in first visit to LA since crash: ’You feel it all over the city’; DeMar wears old-school Bryant jersey

LOS ANGELES – Gregg Popovich and Kobe Bryant forged a friendship built through two decades of competitive battles on the court.

As the Spurs opened their annual Rodeo Road Trip on Monday in the building where many of those battles occurred, Popovich was reflective about what Kobe Bryant meant to basketball and the city of Los Angeles.

“It’s certainly on everybody’s mind. It’s been on everybody’s mind since the tragedy,” Popovich said Monday before the Spurs played the LA Clippers. “But to be here, you feel it all over the city, in the hotel, walking the streets, when you come into the building.”

The Spurs’ back-to-back games in Southern California this week are the first they have played in LA since the devastating crash on Jan. 26 that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Decals with Bryant’s initials and jersey numbers were placed on the Staples Center court for Lakers home games. A public massive memorial was also created outside the arena.

Compton native DeMar DeRozan honored Bryant by arriving at the Staples Center wearing his old No. 8 jersey before the game.

Compton native DeMar DeRozan shows up to Staples Center for tonight’s game vs #Clippers in an old-school Kobe Bryant No. 8 jersey. (Via @spurs) #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/meRqisoWfN — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 4, 2020

“You can’t help but reminisce. All the thoughts go through your head, mostly what a tragedy it was and what the family is going through,” said Popovich.

There have been countless tributes to the Lakers legend and the victims. The Spurs played Toronto moments after hearing the news and the league has been in a state of shock.

The Lakers played their first home game since the tragedy on Friday. They honored Bryant and the victims with a lengthy pregame tribute.

Gregg Popovich on Kobe Bryant - "It’s certainly on everybody’s mind. You feel it all over the city, in the hotel, walking the streets, when you come into the building... There’s nothing like losing somebody. Nothing like it. And nobody knows what it’s like unless you’ve done it." pic.twitter.com/Uvfugn1Gz9 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2020

On Monday evening, a somber Popovich added that Bryant will never be forgotten and his thoughts and prayers are with Vanessa Bryant, her daughters and the families of all the victims.

“There’s nothing like losing somebody,” Popovich said. “Nothing like it. And nobody knows what it’s like unless you’ve done it, so I really feel for them all. The memories will always be there, but you just feel for the families.”http://www.mysanantonio.com/

MORE COVERAGE ON KOBE BRYANT

You might have missed the Kobe Bryant tribute during the halftime show

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Lakers Touching Tribute to Kobe and Gigi

WATCH: Kobe Bryant’s final press conference in San Antonio, talks fans, Spurs-Lakers memories

Former, current Spurs react to news of Kobe Bryant’s death

Popovich on Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘There are no words to describe how everybody feels'

How the Spurs, Raptors, paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in game