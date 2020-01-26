How the Spurs, Raptors, paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in game

SAN ANTONIO – While news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash was still spreading across the nation, the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors started their game by paying tribute to the Lakers legend.

Shortly before the game, news outlets reported that Bryant was one of nine people who was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

LA sheriff’s office says 9 perished in helicopter crash

It was later confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also one of the victims in the crash.

With the news still fresh in everyone’s minds, the Raptors and Spurs both took 24-second violations in their first possession of the game.

The 24-second violations paid tribute to Bryant, who wore the number 24 on his jersey in the second half of his career. Spurs fans gave Bryant a standing ovation after the shot clock violations.

Bryant won five NBA championships during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Though he was a main rival for the Spurs during his careers, several former and current Spurs players paid their respects to Bryant, calling him a true legend and friend.