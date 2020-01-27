68ºF

WATCH: Kobe Bryant’s final press conference in San Antonio, talks fans, Spurs-Lakers memories

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Kobe Bryant played his final game in San Antonio in February 2016. He spoke at length to the media after the game about his memories playing against the Spurs, a tribute video from the organization and the love he received from the fans over the years in the Alamo City.

