WATCH: Kobe Bryant’s final press conference in San Antonio, talks fans, Spurs-Lakers memories
SAN ANTONIO – Kobe Bryant played his final game in San Antonio in February 2016. He spoke at length to the media after the game about his memories playing against the Spurs, a tribute video from the organization and the love he received from the fans over the years in the Alamo City.
FULL VIDEO ABOVE. SHORTER CLIP BELOW.
📹Kobe Bryant's final presser in San Antonio where he discussed his tribute video from #Spurs and love from SA fans. Kobe talks LA-SA battles over years...'That's what makes the journey we've both been on, so beautiful.' (Video via @adamthephotog) #KSATsports #KSATnews #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/9oakRk9y03— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 27, 2020
