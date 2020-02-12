HS Basketball Highlights: February 11th

SAN ANTONIO – History was made around the San Antonio area basketball community on Tuesday night, as East Central standout Stan Bonewitz Jr. was honored pre-game for his induction into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame, O’Connor sophomore Carleigh Wenzel broke the 1,000 point barrier in the Panthers’ win over Stevens, and Karnes City girls basketball head coach Burke Braun coached the final home game of his illustrious 32-year career.