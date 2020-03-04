Scholar Athlete: Donovan Ricondo, South San High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

For my senior year, I was most excited about playing in my final basketball season and making it as memorable as I could. Now that the season is over, I am excited about spending as much time with my friends as I can before I leave to go to college.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

My parents drive me to be successful in the classroom. Ever since I was little, they always told me to do well in school so I can grow up to have a successful career. They always make sure I am on top of things in the classroom and always support me in my academics. In basketball, my coaches and teammates drive me to be successful on the court. They always give me words of encouragement and ensure that I have a positive mindset during games and practices.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

The most important advice I would give to other student athletes on how to succeed on the court, classroom and remain close to your family is to learn to manage your time. Make sure to balance your time between these three things as they are all important. Make sure to have enough time to do your homework after or before a practice. But most importantly, make sure you make time for your family. Whenever you have a bad day on the court or in the classroom, your family will always be there for you.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

The thing I like best about my high school is the student body. Everyone is so friendly and willing to help each other out. No matter someone’s background or beliefs, we support each other in everything we do.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

.I want to attend college at the University of Texas at Austin because I have always felt connected with the school since I was little. My family and I would always cheer for the school whenever we watched them play football or basketball. When I visited the campus last year, I fell in love with it. I loved the atmosphere the university and the city of Austin put forth and immediately knew that was where I wanted to pursue my education. Currently, I am undecided on what major I want to pursue, but I am leaning towards pursuing a career in writing because I find it fun to write about things that mean something to me.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I had one superhero power, it would be the ability to fly. Flying across the sky would be a great feeling. Flying would get me to where I want to go much quicker, and I can enjoy the view of the city.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

If I could take any celebrity to senior prom, it would be Emma Watson. I really enjoy her performances, especially in Harry Potter. She is a great role model and very inspiring to her fans.