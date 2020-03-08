San Antonio FC opens season with win over Real Monarchs SLC
Callum Montgomery scores game-winner in 67th minute
SAN ANTONIO – After months of change across the organization, from welcoming new head coach Alen Marcina to completely revamping the roster, San Antonio FC finally took the field on Saturday night with a chance to open the 2020 regular season on a high note.
They did just that.
Callum Montgomery broke a scoreless tie in the 67th minute of play, redirecting a cross from Luis Solignac to score the lone goal of the match, as San Antonio FC knocked off the defending USL champion Real Monarchs SLC at home, 1-0.
.@C_Montgomery3 with the first goal of 2020 and @LuchoSoli with the first assist! ⬛️🟥 #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/L4C1lzQLHT— San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) March 8, 2020
Last season, San Antonio took five games -- nearly a full month -- to win their first game. This year’s squad has equaled that feat on the first night of the season.
With the win, San Antonio moves to 3-1-1 all-time in regular season openers and now boasts 3-0-2 record in the first home games.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.