San Antonio FC opens season with win over Real Monarchs SLC

SAN ANTONIO – After months of change across the organization, from welcoming new head coach Alen Marcina to completely revamping the roster, San Antonio FC finally took the field on Saturday night with a chance to open the 2020 regular season on a high note.

They did just that.

Callum Montgomery broke a scoreless tie in the 67th minute of play, redirecting a cross from Luis Solignac to score the lone goal of the match, as San Antonio FC knocked off the defending USL champion Real Monarchs SLC at home, 1-0.

Last season, San Antonio took five games -- nearly a full month -- to win their first game. This year’s squad has equaled that feat on the first night of the season.

With the win, San Antonio moves to 3-1-1 all-time in regular season openers and now boasts 3-0-2 record in the first home games.