The Cricket of San Antonio Association prepares for the construction of two cricket, multi-use sports fields

San Antonio – With an estimated following of nearly 2.5 billion fans around the world, cricket is second only to football (soccer) in popularity. A dedicated legion of approximately 800 cricketers comprise the Cricket of San Antonio Association and play weekends year-round at Tom Slick Park. The Association’s President, Dr. Harjinder Singh, said the sport transcends recreation and carries a cultural significance.

“Cricket, that name itself is a sensation, is a passion and it runs in our blood...Everybody is passionate about it, crazy about it or mad about it” Dr. Singh said.

Cricket consists of two teams with eleven players on each side attempting to score runs. Developed in England during the 16th century, the sport is most prevalent in former British colonies such as India, Australia and Pakistan. Cricket of San Antonio Association Vice President, Sandeep Bolllu, says the game allows many San Antonio transplants to stay connected to their homelands.

“We came all the way from India playing here,” Bollu said. “We played that game since our childhood until now. We feel like playing here we are playing back at home.”

The cricket non-profit, which was created in 2003, was awarded $50,000 by the Parks and Recreation Department in September for two cricket, multi-use sports field. Construction on the field began in February and will be completed as early as April 2020 at the former Alamo Golf Club. Cricketers say the project will increase the visibility of cricket in San Antonio – especially amongst the game’s youth.

“I think it will help in creating more interest in the youngsters who are coming up in San Antonio,” said local cricketer, Gaurav Handa. “Not only Indians – but from all cultures – because they’ll learn how really this game is. You know, they’ll learn to love the game.”

The Cricket of San Antonio Association holds matches Saturday and Sunday at Tom Slick Park year-round from 7:30am until 6pm.