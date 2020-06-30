Missions, Minor League Baseball seasons canceled

SAN ANTONIO – The Missions’ season is officially over before it even began.

Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that they would not provide any players to affiliated minor league teams due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision effectively canceled the 2020 Minor League Baseball season. The Missions confirmed the news via a press release.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner said. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

“This is news we expected, but it’s still a very sad day to know we won’t have professional baseball in San Antonio this summer,” Missions President Burl Yarbrough explained. “We look forward to things getting better and know that Opening Day 2021 will be really special. We’ve been around since 1888 with only a few occasions without baseball. We’ll come back strong. Baseball fans in San Antonio have always supported us.”

While the Missions will not play at Wolff Stadium this year, the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will. The Texas Collegiate League summer team takes the field in Amarillo tonight for their first game and will return to the Alamo City for their first home game on July 3.

