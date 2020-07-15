Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills arrested at protest over death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested in Louisville late Tuesday night after he participated in a protest over the death of Breonna Taylor.

Stills was among 87 people who were taken into custody after they marched to the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Jail records show Stills was booked at 11:36 p.m. and charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, a police spokesperson said all the protesters, including Stills, were given the chance to leave Cameron’s home before being arrested.

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. NFL players who want to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racism have far more support than Colin Kaepernick did four years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protesters stood and chanted on Cameron’s lawn. The police spokesperson said they were charged “due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions.”

RELATED: Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone

Cameron has faced criticism for not charging the officers involved in Taylor’s death.

Taylor, 26, was an emergency medical technician. She was shot eight times on March 13 in Louisville by plainclothes officers who were serving a no-knock search warrant for narcotics at her apartment. No drugs were found at the home.

RELATED: Celebrities, leaders join thousands in Houston for George Floyd memorial

Stills has a history of being outspoken on social justice issues. He participated in a march for Taylor in June at the Kentucky state capitol and attended George Floyd’s funeral in Houston.

The Texans wide receiver is entering his second season in Houston after he was traded from Miami. He has been in the NFL since 2013.