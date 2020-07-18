San Antonio FC’s match against RGV FC back on, rescheduled for Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – It didn’t take long for San Antonio FC to find a makeup date for their match with RGV FC.

The Alamo City club will now take the pitch against the Toros for their first game since the season was suspended in March on Sunday, July 19. The match is currently scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The game, initially slated for July 17, was postponed “out of an abundance of caution” after an undisclosed member of the RGV FC staff tested positive for COVID-19. No further information has been released regarding the status of the person who tested positive, or why teams have been cleared to play two days after a positive test.

This is the first of two straight matches that SAFC will play against RGV FC. The Alamo City club will take on the Toros again the following weekend at Toyota Field on Saturday, July 25. Fans will not be allowed to attend that match due to coronavirus concerns.

