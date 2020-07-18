81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Sports

San Antonio FC’s match against RGV FC back on, rescheduled for Sunday

First match since USL suspended play in March

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: San Antonio FC, soccer, USL, Rio Grande Valley FC
San Antonio FC
San Antonio FC (KSAT 12 TV)

SAN ANTONIO – It didn’t take long for San Antonio FC to find a makeup date for their match with RGV FC.

The Alamo City club will now take the pitch against the Toros for their first game since the season was suspended in March on Sunday, July 19. The match is currently scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Marcina: San Antonio FC “incredibly excited” for season restart

The game, initially slated for July 17, was postponed “out of an abundance of caution” after an undisclosed member of the RGV FC staff tested positive for COVID-19. No further information has been released regarding the status of the person who tested positive, or why teams have been cleared to play two days after a positive test.

This is the first of two straight matches that SAFC will play against RGV FC. The Alamo City club will take on the Toros again the following weekend at Toyota Field on Saturday, July 25. Fans will not be allowed to attend that match due to coronavirus concerns.

MORE SAN ANTONIO FC COVERAGE

Boerne’s Blake Smith developing leadership role with San Antonio FC

FULL SCHEDULE: San Antonio FC to play Austin, RGV four times each

San Antonio FC finding new normal as USL prepares to resume season

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: