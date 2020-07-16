95ºF

Marcina: San Antonio FC “incredibly excited” for season restart tomorrow

Road match against Rio Grande Valley FC starts at 8 p.m.

San Antonio FC takes the pitch at Toyota Field prior to their preseason match against FC Dallas. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over.

Tomorrow night, San Antonio FC will take the pitch for a regular season match for the first time since their season-opening victory over Real Monarchs SLC in March. Head coach Alen Marcina can feel his team’s energy at practice.

“We’re incredibly excited as a group,” Marcina said. “We’ve been relentless in our preparation. We’re confident in the strategy that we plan on implementing tomorrow, and we want to make sure that we put our best foot forward and be the best representation of our fans, our city and our club.”

“A lot of guys are anxious to get back on the field,” defender Kai Greene said. “Everybody’s hungry to get back to playing again. We can’t wait to restart the season. That’s what it boils down to.”

Their opponent has already made their return to USL Championship action. Rio Grande Valley FC lost a 1-0 decision to El Paso Locomotive FC on July 11, dropping their overall record to 0-2 on the young season. But with two consecutive games against the Toros in a span of eight days, the Alamo City club isn’t taking this first challenge lightly.

“We’ve analyzed their last games that they’ve played in and we recognize some trends that they do,” Greene said. “We just prepare for them as the week goes. We’re taking it one game at a time. We do have an opportunity to beat them back-to-back, to put ourselves higher in the standings and worry about one less team.”

SAFC and RGV FC take the pitch at H-E-B Park tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

