San Antonio FC’s match against RGV FC postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

SAN ANTONIO – Unfortunately, San Antonio FC fans will have to wait a little longer to see the team make their return to the pitch.

Thursday evening, the Alamo City club officially announced that Friday’s match with RGV FC has been postponed. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution following a positive COVID-19 test” from an undisclosed member of the RGV FC organization.

No official makeup date for the match has been announced.

This was originally supposed to be SAFC’s first match since their season-opening victory over Real Monarchs SLC on March 7. The USL suspended play the following week, and has just recently allowed teams to resume full contact workouts.

It is currently unclear how this ruling will affect SAFC’s next match. The club is currently scheduled to host RGV FC in their home-opener at Toyota Field on Saturday, July 25. Fans will not be allowed to attend that match due to coronavirus concerns.

