Flying Chanclas to face Brazos Valley in first round of TCL playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – The Flying Chanclas have finalized their playoff schedule

San Antonio will face Brazos Valley in a best-of-three series starting on Tuesday night. The Chanclas will host the first game at the Wolff, while the Bombers will host the second and third game, if necessary, at Travis Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

After the Round Rock Hairy Men were forced to forfeit both of their games against San Antonio this weekend due to a series of positive coronavirus cases, the Chanclas were granted two wins and were left waiting on the results of the Brazos Valley Bombers’ series against the Victoria Generals to determine the final regular season standings. Brazos Valley defeated the Generals 11-1 on Sunday night to claim the South Division title and secure home field advantage in their first round series against the Chanclas. The Bombers finished the regular season with a 18-12 record, while the Chanclas posted a 16-12 overall record.

Brazos Valley faced San Antonio six times this season over the course of six straight days from July 21-26. The Chanclas won two of the three games played at Wolff Stadium before the Bombers returned home to Travis Field and swept San Antonio. Those losses proved costly, as the Chanclas finished one game behind the Bombers in the South Division standings.

The winner of this playoff series will face either the Frisco Roughriders or the Amarillo Sod Squad in the Texas Collegiate League Championship Game on Aug. 8.

