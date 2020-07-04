82ºF

Flying Chanclas win home opener against Cane Cutters

Five-run 4th inning proves to be the difference in 7-4 victory

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The Flying Chanclas opened Texas Collegiate League play at Wolff Stadium and put on a show in front of the hometown fans, using a 5-run 4th inning to top the Cane Cutters 7-4.

With the win, San Antonio improves to 2-2.

