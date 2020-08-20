San Antonio FC steamrolls OKC Energy 4-0, remains undefeated

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC continued on their unbeaten streak Wednesday night with a crushing defeat over OKC Energy in the USL Championship.

Playing at home with no fans due to the pandemic, SAFC opened the score sheet in the third minute with a goal from captain Luis Solignac and never looked back. Solignac’s third goal of the season came off of a blocked shot from attacking midfielder Christian Parano, who received an assist and was put in by a fantastic ball from teenage sensation Jose Gallegos.

OKC Energy swung back in the 10th minute with a breakaway chance, but Jaime Chavez’s shot clattered off the far post and back into play. That shot would be the best chance for the visiting team all night.

Minutes later, SAFC advanced forward into the penalty box and were a beneficiary of a handball by the opposing captain Rafael Garcia. Brazilian veteran midfielder PC stepped up to the spot and slotted his first goal of the season beyond the outstretched gloves of the OKC Energy keeper.

OKC would have one more solid chance in the on a near free kick in the 20th minute by Jonathan Brown, who had briefly come off for a head injury only to return with a bandage. His shot sailed just over the cross bar.

Just before halftime, San Antonio extended their lead to 3-0 off of a free kick from the corner by the young Argentinian Parano that was headed home by defender Mitchell Taintor.

San Antonio FC remained aggressive into the second half, counter-pressing every time they conceded possession. The team’s swarming defense overwhelmed their division rivals.

Hometown product Gallegos dribbled into traffic in the box in the 67th minute, using his strength and skill to shed defenders, and squared a ball for Gonzalo Di Renzo, who finished the goal off with a one-touch strike.

Gallegos was awarded the USL Championship Man of the Match.

San Antonio currently sits atop their group in league play with 18 points, followed by FC Tulsa with 10 points. The top two teams at the end of league play will advance to the playoffs. SAFC has 7 games remaining, starting with FC Tulsa this Saturday.

See highlights below.