Brooklyn Nets target Gregg Popovich as next head coach, report says

SAN ANTONIO – Gregg Popovich has been San Antonio’s head coach for nearly 25 years, but that reportedly is not stopping the Brooklyn Nets from attempting to lure the Spurs icon to the East Coast.

According to The Athletic, the Nets are seriously interested in Popovich as their next head coach and will explore that possibility this off-season.

Brooklyn is looking for a big-name hire as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return from injury for their first full season together.

With those two stars and a strong roster overall, the Nets will be expected to compete for the NBA championship next season. The report said Popovich would be a “dream” hire for Brooklyn.

Popovich has several connections to Brooklyn’s franchise. General manager Sean Marks played for the Spurs and was an assistant under Popovich. Tiago Splitter is a current assistant with the Nets and was a part of the Spurs 2014 championship team.

ESPN has also reported that Durant and Irving would want to play for the Spurs head coach.

Popovich, 71, just finished his 24th season as the Spurs head coach and indicated after the regular season that he has no plans to retire.

Gregg Popovich's final postgame of #Spurs season.



Thoughts on young group...playoffs streak ending "it's total fake news"...on returning next season (H/T question @mikefinger) #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/kiuKeHZVvR — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) August 14, 2020

He said he was thrilled with how the Spurs young core played in Orlando and seemed energized for the future in San Antonio.

Popovich signed a new 3-year deal before last season which kept him the highest paid coach in the league.