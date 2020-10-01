SAISD to phase athletics back in after COVID-19 delay

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD will begin phasing back athletics on Monday, Oct. 5, with the start of strength and conditioning at all high school and middle school campuses.

According to the district, team practices will officially begin only for varsity teams in football, volleyball, cross country and tennis on Oct. 12.

Volleyball, cross country and tennis can begin competitive play that week, but the football season will not start until Oct. 29 because the district has to acclimate its students to UIL guidelines.

These dates are subject to change if COVID-19 conditions head in a negative direction, district officials said.

A district spokesperson said updated schedules for fall sports will be posted on the SAISD website early next week.

All other teams below varsity will remain in the strength and conditioning phase until further notice.

The Young Men’s Leadership Academy (YMLA) will only play two varsity football games since they are a 4A school.

The UIL allowed 1A to 4A schools to start competitive games more than a month ago. That left YMLA in limbo for most of its season.

On Sept. 1, the district announced it would delay the start of athletic practices due to the “uncertain COVID-19 circumstances in and around Bexar County.”

The UIL allowed 5A and 6A schools to begin athletic practices on Sept. 7.

Official volleyball games started on Sept. 14 and football on Sept. 24.

Despite the delay, SAISD athletic director Todd Howey said in a letter on Sept. 1 there will still be enough time to crown a district champion in football, volleyball, cross country and tennis, and participate in the UIL state playoffs.

