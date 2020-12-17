Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett watches workouts before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The game marks the first time Garrett has returned to play against the team he was the head coach of last season. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Virginia has added a men's basketball game against top-ranked Gonzaga as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers prepare to restart their program after a 10-day shutdown because of COVID-19 issues.

Virginia announced Friday that it will play the Bulldogs on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cavaliers (3-1) had four games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, including Saturday's scheduled matchup with No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden. That game would have featured the past two NCAA champions and will not be made up.

Virginia's home game against William & Mary was rescheduled for Tuesday. The Cavaliers plan to return to practice Saturday. The team paused all activities on Dec. 9.

Virginia also had matchups with No. 4 Michigan State and Wake Forest postponed.

___

New York Giants offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the result Thursday and said Garrett will continue to work remotely.

The Giants will not practice Thursday for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call the offensive plays against the Browns, who fired him as their head coach last season.

The Giants are working with the league’s chief medical officer to determine close contacts. The Giants were not in their facility on Monday or Tuesday, and most of the coaching staff worked remotely. The team practiced Wednesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports