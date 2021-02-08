Scholar Athlete: Kylie Mask, Lytle High School

Kylie Mask of Lytle High School is awarded the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Instant Replay.

Kylie is the captain and four-year member of the varsity basketball team. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Drama club and is the editor-in-chief of the school’s yearbook.

Ms. Mask maintains a 102 GPA and is ranked third in her class. Kylie has already been accepted to Texas Tech University where she plans to compete on Tech’s collegiate rodeo team.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“The pandemic presented a lot of challenges for us like it did for everyone. I learned how to push past it especially in the basketball setting because we’ve had to wear masks and push through a lot of things to be able to play. It’s taught me that I’m resilient.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING SCHOOL?

“This year has been the most memorable years. I have a lot of memories with lots of friends and even family coming to watch me play. I think my favorite memory has to be this basketball season and growing in friendship with this new team and the underclassmen and just having fun.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

“Life is tough and everyone tells you that. Pushing through is the best thing you can do and working hard is the way to get to success.”

