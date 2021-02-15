26ºF

Spurs-Pistons postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

Second Spurs game postponed this season

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, guard Dejounte Murray (5), guard Patty Mills (8) and forward DeMar DeRozan (10) react during a timeout in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
SAN ANTONIO – The Rodeo Road Trip is officially on hold.

On Monday, a member of the Spurs tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the NBA to postpone Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to Health and Safety Protocols. The positive test and resultant contact tracing meant San Antonio did not having the “league-required eight available players to proceed” with the game as scheduled. No further details were provided.

This marks the 25th game postponed by the NBA this season due to COVID-19, and it is the second time the Spurs have had a game postponed. The team’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 25 was pushed back mere hours before tip-off.

San Antonio has won five of their last six games after Sunday night’s 122-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. They are currently scheduled to resume their road trip on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is currently set for 7 p.m.

