Spurs game against Pelicans postponed due to NBA’s COVID protocols

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs game against the New Orleans Pelicans scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed.

The NBA made the announcement less than two hours before tipoff which was scheduled for 8 p.m. central time.

The league postponed the game in accordance with its COVID health and safety protocols.

The league said due to the contact tracing, the Spurs or Pelicans did not have the required eight players to proceed with the game as scheduled.

No further information has been released and no make up date has been announced.

This is the first Spurs regular season game to be suspended due to the league’s health and safety protocols.