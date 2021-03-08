Prescott, Cowboys agree to terms on new contract

New York Giants safety Adrian Colbert (34) defends as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) catches a pass for a touchdown thrown by wide receiver Cedrick Wilson in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON – Dak Prescott isn’t going anywhere.

After more than two years of bitter disagreements, contract negotiations and franchise tags, the Dallas Cowboys have finally agreed to terms on a new contract with star quarterback Dak Prescott. The team announced the deal in a two-sentence press released late on Monday afternoon and stated that further details “will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.” Tuesday, March 9, was the franchise tag deadline.

Prescott and the Cowboys had previously been unable to agree on any long-term contract during the past two offseasons. This past season, Prescott played on the franchise tag before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a game against the New York Giants on October 11. Prescott has since recovered from the injury and appears ready to play next season.