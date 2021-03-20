Scholar Athlete: Evan Russell, San Antonio Christian School

Evan Russell of SACS is awarded the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Instant Replay.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Evan Russell of San Antonio Christian School.

Evan is a member of both the varsity football and basketball teams. He’s a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Young Men’s Service League, the National Honor Society and is a National Society of High School Scholars qualifier. Evan maintains a 4.3 GPA and will attend Auburn University where he will major in Business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL SOON?

“Our homecoming game against St. Dominic Savio is probably my favorite memory. We were grateful that we had a season at all and got to play as many games as we did. We’re grateful for what we had. When we started again with athletics, it was the first time in a long time we started to feel normal again. The same happened when we got to return to school here, it felt great.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

“Just work hard and control what you can control. A lot of situations will not be something you can control so you have to be able to work through it and persevere through anything.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com