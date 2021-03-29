Scholar Athlete: Grayson Russell, San Antonio Christian School

Grayson Russell of SACS is awarded the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Instant Replay.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Grayson Russell of San Antonio Christian School.

Grayson has been a member of the varsity football and basketball teams. He was named All-District as a defensive back and was named Academic All-State. He’s a member of the FCA, the Young Men’s Service League, the NHS, is a National Society of High School Scholars qualifier and is a Semper Fidelis Marine Corps All-American Finalist. Grayson maintains a 4.35 GPA and will graduate with over 250 community service hours. Grayson will be attending Auburn University and major in business.

WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED ABOUT YOURSELF DURING THE PANDEMIC?

“I didn’t know how strong I was considering all the uncertainty. We didn’t know if we would have a full football season or if it work. We had to trust things would be okay and would have a normal season.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL SOON?

“It’s been a different year for sure but to have it this close to normal as possible now, that became pretty special so far.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

“Always put the academics first and the athletics will come along after. Don’t stress over it, the athletics are supposed to be the fun part. If you are stressing over the athletics and not the academics you are probably doing something wrong.”

