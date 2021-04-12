Sports

Spurs fans, social media reacts to highlight 'poster' dunk by Lonnie Walker over Mavs player

Lonnie Walker’s dunk gets national attention

Dallas Mavericks forward Nicolo Melli (44) is unable to stop San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) from dunking in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DALLAS – The Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening to snap a five-game losing streak and while DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio to a much-needed win, Lonnie Walker IV’s third quarter dunk caused also quite a stir on social media.

Walker received a pass from Patty Mills and ferociously dunked the ball over Dallas center Nicolo Melli. The Spurs bench erupted and Walker was also awarded a foul on the play.

The play has made the rounds on social and national media with many people calling it one of the dunks of the NBA season. The “Skywalker” lived up to his nickname, scoring 13 points in the Spurs 119-117 win. Here’s some social media reaction.

