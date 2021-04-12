Spurs fans, social media reacts to highlight ‘poster’ dunk by Lonnie Walker over Mavs player

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Mavericks forward Nicolo Melli (44) is unable to stop San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) from dunking in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS – The Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening to snap a five-game losing streak and while DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio to a much-needed win, Lonnie Walker IV’s third quarter dunk caused also quite a stir on social media.

Walker received a pass from Patty Mills and ferociously dunked the ball over Dallas center Nicolo Melli. The Spurs bench erupted and Walker was also awarded a foul on the play.

The play has made the rounds on social and national media with many people calling it one of the dunks of the NBA season. The “Skywalker” lived up to his nickname, scoring 13 points in the Spurs 119-117 win. Here’s some social media reaction.

@lonniewalker_4 that man has a family! But I love the slam! https://t.co/zT6N4ROb4Y — Andrew Spotts (@spotts32) April 12, 2021

That Lonnie Walker dunk pic.twitter.com/Q7jIPZLYi1 — ßÄRØN ČÄMßØ 👾 (@CamboHNDRXX) April 12, 2021

LONNIE WALKER DUNK OF THE FRICKIN YEAR #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/hXhTjaPBCX — ZachTheMan (@Blazing_Shadow_) April 12, 2021

Us: when we saw the Lonnie Walker dunk pic.twitter.com/MDGO6TbwBv — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) April 12, 2021

Lonnie Walker DUNK SHOW.🔥 pic.twitter.com/INP6vMA7VR — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 12, 2021

Nico Melli can thank the Luka head hang for getting completely eviscerated by this Lonnie Walker dunk pic.twitter.com/yZ6fDNXuff — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 12, 2021