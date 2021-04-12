Spurs fans, social media reacts to highlight ‘poster’ dunk by Lonnie Walker over Mavs player

DALLAS – The Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening to snap a five-game losing streak and while DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio to a much-needed win, Lonnie Walker IV’s third quarter dunk caused also quite a stir on social media.
Walker received a pass from Patty Mills and ferociously dunked the ball over Dallas center Nicolo Melli. The Spurs bench erupted and Walker was also awarded a foul on the play.
The play has made the rounds on social and national media with many people calling it one of the dunks of the NBA season. The “Skywalker” lived up to his nickname, scoring 13 points in the Spurs 119-117 win. Here’s some social media reaction.
April 12, 2021
@lonniewalker_4 that man has a family! But I love the slam! https://t.co/zT6N4ROb4Y— Andrew Spotts (@spotts32) April 12, 2021
Put @lonniewalker_4 in the dunk contest🤧😤 https://t.co/0sdG9AVIf3— Harrison Long (@_therealsix) April 12, 2021
That Lonnie Walker dunk pic.twitter.com/Q7jIPZLYi1— ßÄRØN ČÄMßØ 👾 (@CamboHNDRXX) April 12, 2021
LONNIE WALKER DUNK OF THE FRICKIN YEAR #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/hXhTjaPBCX— ZachTheMan (@Blazing_Shadow_) April 12, 2021
Us: when we saw the Lonnie Walker dunk pic.twitter.com/MDGO6TbwBv— Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) April 12, 2021
LONNIE WALKER TRANSITION POSTER 😱— FanSided (@FanSided) April 12, 2021
(via @spurs)pic.twitter.com/O27Xg1tSCj
@lonniewalker_4 you’re disrespectful! 😂🙏🏾❤️🖤💪🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/3hUZyUrwBa— Coach P (@CoachRickPerez) April 12, 2021
Lonnie Walker DUNK SHOW.🔥 pic.twitter.com/INP6vMA7VR— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 12, 2021
Nico Melli can thank the Luka head hang for getting completely eviscerated by this Lonnie Walker dunk pic.twitter.com/yZ6fDNXuff— Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 12, 2021
Lonnie Walker shows no regard for human life. Incredible dunk. #Spurs #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/WJ3iJVf2h7— RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021
The force is strong with this one pic.twitter.com/OdNRK3qdDi— Røy Chow, MTax (@RoynC10) April 12, 2021