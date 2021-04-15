The Latest: NHL's Predators get the OK to have more fans

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) celebrates with defenseman Jeremy Davies (38) after the Predators defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Latest on the efffects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Nashville Predators will be able to host up to 5,700 fans with local health officials expanding COVID protocols.

The Predators will be able to host up to 33% of capacity at Bridgestone Arena starting Monday with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks. That’s an increase of more than 1,500 fans.

The changes mean more fans will be allowed in the lower bowl and suite areas. Fans still are required to wear masks inside the arena except when eating and drinking.

The updates from the Nashville Metro Public Health Department also allow for 40% capacity at outdoor stadiums. Nashville SC in MLS will be able to take advantage of that for the club’s opener Saturday night against Cincinnati.

Rice is out of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, because of COVID-19 protocols, and its opening match against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday night was declared a no contest.

The Owls (16-5) were set to make their third straight appearance in the tournament, and sixth overall, after winning the Conference USA West Division title.

Coach Genny Volpe says the team is devastated.

“It certainly is painful to see how much the team wanted to compete and to have to break the news to them that they couldn’t play," Volpe said. “To compete in this tournament meant so much to all of us.”

