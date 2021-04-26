San Antonio FC looking for returners to step up, establish culture heading into season opener

SAN ANTONIO – With the USL season now six days away from starting at Toyota Field, San Antonio FC is relying on the returning starters from last year’s team to step up and establish the team culture in order to make another run at the playoffs.

The Alamo City club will open their season Saturday night against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO FC SCHEDULE - FIRST FIVE GAMES