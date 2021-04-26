Cloudy icon
71º

Sports

San Antonio FC looking for returners to step up, establish culture heading into season opener

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: 
San Antonio FC
,
Soccer
,
Alen Marcina
,
USL
,
Jose Gallegos

SAN ANTONIO – With the USL season now six days away from starting at Toyota Field, San Antonio FC is relying on the returning starters from last year’s team to step up and establish the team culture in order to make another run at the playoffs.

The Alamo City club will open their season Saturday night against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO FC SCHEDULE - FIRST FIVE GAMES

DateOpponentTime
Saturday, May 1vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8vs. Real Monarchs SLC7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 16at Rio Grande Valley FC7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22vs. Birmingham Legion FC7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 29vs. Rio Grande Valley FC7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: