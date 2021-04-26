Scholar Athlete: Aimee Quan, MacArthur High School

Aimee Quan of MacArthur High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, April 24, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Aimee Quan of MacArthur High School.

Aimee is a four year member and two year captain of the varsity basketball team, where she was named first team All-District her senior year. She’s also a three year member of the varsity cross country team. Aimee is the president of the senior class, is a member of the National Honor Society and plays AAU basketball. She maintains a 111 GPA and is ranked seventh in her class. Aimee plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and major in Aeronautical Engineering.

WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST YEAR AT THE HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC?

“I’m glad we are having a semi-regular graduation. With this year it has been hard to do anything these days and it’s great to be able to walk the stage at least. As far as athletics, it was different but whatever we could do to play. Practicing in masks was hard but we overcame it and were able to have a season.”

Ad

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL SOON?

“Definitely scoring my 1,000th point, it truly showed me that hard work and dedication really does pay off. It was all the years prior to my senior year that really helped me get there and I’ll never forget it.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE TO STUDENTS AS THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO IMPACT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS AND EDUCATION?

“Manage your time, I think that’s great. You need to do your homework before practice; you can’t procrastinate because that will not be good if you have late game or a tournament. Get your academics done before athletics.”