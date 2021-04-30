Matt Bonner, sportscaster Dan Patrick debate about Tim Duncan’s status as all-time great

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan listens while special guests speak about him during his jersey retirement ceremony, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary sports broadcaster Dan Patrick and former Spurs player Matt Bonner had a spirited debate about where San Antonio icon Tim Duncan ranks among the NBA’s greatest players.

Patrick was a guest on “SpursLandia,” the official Spurs podcast hosted by Bonner.

The pair discussed a variety of topics from Patrick’s start in sports broadcasting to music. When the topic of greatest NBA players came up, Bonner and Patrick went back-and-forth on whether Duncan was a “top 5” player of all-time.

Bonner, who won two championships with Duncan, argued that Duncan was in the top five because the Spurs were relevant every year that Duncan played and San Antonio never had a down season during Duncan’s 19-year career.

Patrick said Michael Jordan and LeBron James were atop his list, but he couldn’t put together a top five because it was too difficult to compare players from different generations.

“Do I put Kobe in there? Do I put Shaq in there? Do I put Tim Duncan in there?” Patrick asked. Bonner quickly responded “yes,” but Patrick argued that championships should be removed from the equation.

“If Tim doesn’t have five championships, he’s not involved in the conversation,” Patrick said.

“But he does,” Bonner responded.