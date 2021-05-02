PERFECT START: Patiño scores hat trick, San Antonio FC opens season with 3-0 victory

Forward Santiago Patiño celebrates his first goal of the season, as San Antonio FC wins their home opener against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 3-0 on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – With fans back at Toyota Field for a home opener for the first time since 2019, San Antonio FC did not disappoint.

New acquisition Santiago Patiño tallied the second hat trick in franchise history, and the Alamo City club defeated Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 3-0 on Saturday night. With the win, San Antonio remains undefeated in home openers, improving to 4-0-2 all time.

It didn’t take long for SAFC to assert themselves. After controlling the tempo for the majority of the opening minutes, Nathan found Marcus Epps in the box for a shot on goal. Goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez batted it right to Patiño who headed it in for the opening goal and a 1-0 lead just 16 minutes into the match. Patiño doubled the lead in the 28th minute of play, putting home a cross from team captain PC for a 2-0 advantage. SAFC goalkeeper Matt Cardone made a pair of crucial saves towards the end of the half to keep a clean sheet.

San Antonio continued to press throughout the second half until they finally broke through again in the 87th minute. This time Chris Lema found Patiño on a breakaway and the forward chipped it to the far post for his third and final goal of the night.

Head coach Alen Marcina has now led his team to victory in both of his home opening matches. He and SAFC will return to the pitch at Toyota Field next Saturday, May 8 to face Real Monarchs SLC. That match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.