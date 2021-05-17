Scholar Athlete: Sydney Serratos, T.M.I. Episcopal

Sydney Serratos of T.M.I. Episcopal is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, May 16, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Sydney Serratos of T.M.I. Episcopal.

Congrats to Sydney Serratos from T.M.I. Episcopal on being named our Scholar Athlete of the Week! #KSATsports @TMIEpiscopal

READ MORE: https://t.co/KFH86puHOq pic.twitter.com/KETjjwTagU — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 17, 2021

Sydney is the co-captain and four year member of the varsity soccer team. She was named Second Team All-District her sophomore year and was named Honorable Mention her senior season. She’s a member of the National Spanish Honor Society and is an AP Scholar. Sydney maintains a 4.0 GPA, will play collegiate soccer for Cal Tech and will major in Chemiscal Engineering.

WHAT WAS THE SENIOR YEAR LIKE?

“This year was harder than other years just because of the different learning structures in the classrooms but it was also fun getting a break from being in the COVID world and enjoying sports.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU HAVE LEAVING HIGH SCHOOL?

“I definitely enjoyed hanging out with my friends more and enjoyed being in an actual classroom and learning versus online learning.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR THE FUTURE SENIORS?

“I would say pursue what you want to do and do your own thing also; you don’t have to rely on other people.”

