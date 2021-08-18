Partly Cloudy icon
BGC Preview 2021: Sam Houston Hurricanes

Young squad benefitting from true offseason

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Football, Big Game Coverage, BGC, Sam Houston, Quincy Stewart
SAN ANTONIO – Unlike last year, the Sam Houston football team is going through a real offseason.

The Hurricanes finished the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign with a 3-2 record in District 13-5A Division I. That five-game schedule was tough for head coach Quincy Stewart and his players because he was new to the San Antonio area and he was installing a new system. Nine starters return from that squad, and they’re all benefitting from a full fall camp.

The Hurricanes open their 2021 season on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Fredericksburg. Kickoff at Alamo Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

