Welcome home to the 2-1-0: Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge return with Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge thank the Spurs faithful before the Spurs vs. Nets game on Friday, January 21, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the most popular players in Spurs history returned to the AT&T Center Friday night.

Of course, it’s hard seeing them arrive as the visiting team members and not still dressing out in silver and black.

Regardless of the change in uniform, both Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge, both now with the Brooklyn Nets, were welcomed back with open arms.

Check out some of our coverage below, including the Spurs’ tribute before the game started:

Today @Patty_Mills talked about his return to San Antonio and his conversation with Coach Pop about leaving to Brooklyn! #KSATsports #GoSpursGo

READ MORE: https://t.co/W71Dqy47ND pic.twitter.com/oMBG5mwxH3 — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) January 22, 2022

.@Patty_Mills gave the media his thoughts on what it would be like to see and hear the Spurs fans once again.#KSATsports #GoSpursGo

READ MORE: https://t.co/W71Dqy47ND pic.twitter.com/YQwdgNNZ2G — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) January 22, 2022

The Nets won Friday’s game 117-102. Mills finished with 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting, 4 rebounds and 3 assists starting tonight. Aldridge came off the bench to score 16 points and 7 rebounds.

You can see more coverage on the former Spurs’ return to San Antonio on Instant Replay Sunday night at 11 p.m. as Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez also preview the return of DeMar DeRozan this coming week.