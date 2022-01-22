40º

Welcome home to the 2-1-0: Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge return with Brooklyn Nets

Spurs fan favorites return to the AT&T Center for their only game in San Antonio this season.

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mike Klein, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Tags: San Antonio Spurs, NBA
Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge thank the Spurs faithful before the Spurs vs. Nets game on Friday, January 21, 2022. (NBA/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the most popular players in Spurs history returned to the AT&T Center Friday night.

Of course, it’s hard seeing them arrive as the visiting team members and not still dressing out in silver and black.

Regardless of the change in uniform, both Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge, both now with the Brooklyn Nets, were welcomed back with open arms.

Check out some of our coverage below, including the Spurs’ tribute before the game started:

The Nets won Friday’s game 117-102. Mills finished with 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting, 4 rebounds and 3 assists starting tonight. Aldridge came off the bench to score 16 points and 7 rebounds.

You can see more coverage on the former Spurs’ return to San Antonio on Instant Replay Sunday night at 11 p.m. as Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez also preview the return of DeMar DeRozan this coming week.

About the Authors:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

