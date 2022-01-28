54º

San Antonio FC homegrown attacker Jose Gallegos transfers to Denmark first-division team, reports say

20-year-old San Antonio FC academy product will play for Sonderjyske in the top Danish division

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

FILE - Midfielder Jose Gallegos looks to score in the first half of San Antonio FC's preseason match against FC Dallas on Feb. 12, 2020. (Andrew Cely, KSAT)

San Antonio FC attacking midfielder Jose Gallegos is off to Europe, according to multiple reports.

The 20-year-old homegrown attacker will play for Sonderjyske in the Danish first division, according to ESPN and the club’s Twitter account.

San Antonio FC has yet to comment on the news, but reports indicate an announcement is forthcoming.

Gallegos was born and raised in San Antonio and was a star attacker for Central Catholic High School’s soccer team.

After spending time in San Antonio FC’s football academy, he made his professional debut in 2019.

He scored 7 goals in 30 appearances in 2021 for San Antonio FC and has 10 career goals in 65 appearances.

He was a finalist for the USL Young Player of the Year award in 2020. See highlights from that year below.

Gallegos has both U.S. and Mexican citizenship. He completed a brief training at Bayern Munich in 2021.

While the terms of the contract have not been reported, the Danish club tweeted that Gallegos would be under contract until 2026.

According to Transfermarkt, Gallegos has a market value of $440,000.

San Antonio FC will collect a transfer fee from the move, but those details have not been made public.

