Missions win series finale with combined no-hitter Sunday afternoon

The San Antonio Missions had a combined no-hitter on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, the Missions were all the talk of Minor League Baseball.

Entering Sunday’s series finale against the Arkansas Travelers, San Antonio was aiming to win their second series in a row by taking four of their six games against their opponent, the last one being against the Corpus Christi Hooks just last week.

What San Antonio got for their efforts at Nelson Wolff Stadium was a combined no-hitter.

On Sunday afternoon, the @missionsmilb added to their history books with a combined no-hitter. Now, after winning back-to-back series against Corpus Christi & Arkansas, the Missions prepare to host Midland starting Tuesday. #KSATsports

MORE: https://t.co/1A80hKdRwZ pic.twitter.com/BoS3u6cace — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) May 16, 2022

Right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar started for the Missions today, getting his first start since 2019 when he suited up for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. He struck out two batters in three innings of work. Moises Lugo stepped up in the fourth and went three innings as well, striking out three batters. Carlos Belen handled the next two innings, walking one. Kevin Kopps got the ninth inning, walking one batter before securing the no-hitter with the Missions sixth strike out of the game.

Sunday’s no-hitter was the fifteenth, nine inning no-hitter in club history. The last one occurred in 2018 on the road while the last no-hitter at the Wolff was almost five years ago to the day, back on May 13, 2017.

Ad

Listen to the call as the Missions wrapped up the win:

Final Out Sequence and Celebration from the Missions Combined No-Hitter today!! pic.twitter.com/8uXIf7w5Qn — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) May 15, 2022

Esteury Ruiz continues to lead off for the Missions. Ruiz has a .350 batting average and has reached base in all 33 games he’s played in this season.

San Antonio will be off on Monday before starting a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday at Wolff Stadium. You can buy tickets at the ticket office on the first base side or by visiting the Missions website.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com