Scholar Athlete: Isabella Villanueva, Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Isabella Villanueva of the Young Women's Leadership Academy is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Isabella is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball. She’s been a member of the Powerlifting and Olympic Weightlifting team since 2020. She was named Academic All-District the last two years and was named All-Area First-Team last season. She’s the Senior Class Secretary and a member of the National Honor Society, Crafts for Charity and Transportation You. Isabella maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to play collegiate volleyball for Emory University and major in Biology and become a nurse or enter medical school.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memories during the season have to be traveling on the bus rides. We play a lot of music to hype ourselves up before the games. So, the bus rides to the different locations are us yelling the lyrics to ‘Pitch Perfect’ songs or anything that makes us happy.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“I definitely think they should take their time to enjoy things because time goes by so fast in high school. Also, surround yourself with good people who support your decisions and they will become your motivation.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Emory University to play Division III volleyball, major in Biology and either go into nursing or medical school.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com