Scholar Athlete: Elizabeth Zinnante, Cole High School

Elizabeth Zinnante of Cole High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Elizabeth Zinnante of Cole High School.

Elizabeth is a two-year member of both the varsity cross country and softball teams. She was named Academic All-District for softball as a junior and was named District Infielder of the Year in 2022. Elizabeth was also part of the 2021 district champion cross country team. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society and the Leadership Council. Elizabeth maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked second in her class. Elizabeth plans to attend the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas in Austin to earn an MBA in Healthcare Administration.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school is traveling to Corpus Christi for our regional cross country meets. It was a great time to spend time with our team and bond more than we do in a normal season.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Do grades first - that is what you need to spend most of your time doing because that will get you further than what sports will.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ve been accepted to the University of Texas in Austin but I applied to the McCombs Business College at UT to earn an MBA in Healthcare Administration.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com