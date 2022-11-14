Scholar Athlete: Patrick Logan, Cole High School

Patrick Logan of Cole High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November 13, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Patrick Logan of Cole High School.

Patrick is the captain of the varsity football team. He’s also a member of the varsity golf and powerlifting teams. He was named Second-Team Academic All-District for football this season. Patrick’s a member of the National English Honors Society, the Student Council, is the Senior Class President and is on the Superintendent Advisory Committee. Patrick maintains a 4.0 GPA, is ranked third in his class and is an AP Scholar with Honor. Patrick plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy to study Aerospace Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

”My favorite memory was riding home on the bus after games with my teammates, having fun listening to music and enjoying the night.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

”Academics come first - always focus on school. Definitely split your time evenly between academics and athletics.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend the United States Air Force Academy to study Aerospace Engineering. My dad and grandfather are both in the Army.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com