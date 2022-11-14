51º

Scholar Athlete: Patrick Logan, Cole High School

KSAT 12 Sports and The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio shine spotlight on local senior student athlete.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Patrick Logan of Cole High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November 13, 2022 (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Patrick Logan of Cole High School.

Patrick is the captain of the varsity football team. He’s also a member of the varsity golf and powerlifting teams. He was named Second-Team Academic All-District for football this season. Patrick’s a member of the National English Honors Society, the Student Council, is the Senior Class President and is on the Superintendent Advisory Committee. Patrick maintains a 4.0 GPA, is ranked third in his class and is an AP Scholar with Honor. Patrick plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy to study Aerospace Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

”My favorite memory was riding home on the bus after games with my teammates, having fun listening to music and enjoying the night.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

”Academics come first - always focus on school. Definitely split your time evenly between academics and athletics.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend the United States Air Force Academy to study Aerospace Engineering. My dad and grandfather are both in the Army.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

