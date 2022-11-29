Spurs sign veteran forward, cut player to make room

Brooklyn Nets forward Alize Johnson (24) attempts to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived little-used guard Jordan Hall.

The moves come after first-round draft pick Jeremy Sochan left Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter, due to an undisclosed injury. Starting center Jakob Poeltl also sustained an ankle injury.

Johnson played in four of this year’s preseason games for San Antonio and has starred in six games with the Austin Spurs after joining the team on Oct. 15.

A six foot-seven inch second-round draft pick originally by the Indiana Pacers out of Missouri State, Johnson has averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes per game for Austin this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are signing forward Alize Johnson on a one-deal, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson has averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds for Austin of the G League this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 29, 2022

In his career, Johnson has averaged 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing with the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls, the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans. He is officially the 50th NBA G-league call-up in Austin’s history, the team said.

Hall after his call-up to San Antonio appeared in just nine games for the Spurs, averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in only nine minutes per game.

The roster moves keep the team at the maximum of 17 allotted players.

Since opening with a 5-2 record, the Spurs have lost 13 out of their last 14 games. They next play at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

