Former Spurs psychologist drops lawsuit against Josh Primo

The woman accusing former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo has dropped the lawsuit against him in Bexar County.

Earlier this month, former Spurs performance psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed the suit, alleging Primo exposed himself to her nine times during private sessions with him. She later agreed to settle the lawsuit she filed against the team in mid-November.

“The parties have agreed to resolve the matter,” Cauthen’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, told KSAT in an email on Nov. 17.

In the lawsuit, Cauthen claimed that she first told Spurs management about the incidents in January, 2022, but said no action was taken.

Cauthen said her involvement with the Spurs was limited after she spoke out, and the team elected to not renew her contract at the end of August while taking no action against Primo.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford released this statement Thursday:

“The situation regarding Josh Primo is a matter we take seriously. Since learning of the allegations, we have taken, and are taking, measures to ensure that all parties involved are treated with dignity and respect. We know we owe that to Dr. Cauthen, our players, our staff and our community.

As an organization, we are continuously evaluating and refining our processes so they ultimately reflect the values and culture of who we aspire to be every day. To that end, we have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts in an effort to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.

This is a learning opportunity for us, and one that we are certain will make us better moving forward.”

Primo was abruptly released by the team on Oct. 28.

Also on KSAT.com: