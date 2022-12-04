Huntley rallies Ravens past Broncos after Jackson injured

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) looks to pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE – Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens overcame Lamar Jackson's injury to edge the Denver Broncos 10-9 on Sunday.

Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by a couple big Denver penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass.

Huntley scored on the next play for the Ravens (8-4).

Russell Wilson led the Broncos (3-9) back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired.

Baltimore wasn't moving the ball much when Jackson was in, and although Huntley completed his first six passes, the Ravens didn't reach the end zone until the very end. That one big drive was enough to keep them atop the AFC North.

The Broncos were flagged for unnecessary roughness and pass interference during the winning drive. Denver's offense couldn't shake out of its season-long funk, and three field goals by McManus weren't enough. The Broncos have lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.

Jackson left after being sacked by Jonathon Cooper on the last play of the first quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP didn't seem as though he was in too much distress when he exited the sideline tent and walked to the tunnel, but he didn't come back in the game.

Huntley went 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception.

McManus made a 52-yard kick on the game's first possession, but Huntley led Baltimore to a field goal on his first full drive. McManus connected from 41 near the end of the half and 50 in the third quarter.

The Ravens finally had another promising drive going in the fourth, but that ended when they ran a reverse pass on second down at the Denver 29. James Proche II threw deep into heavy coverage, and the pass was intercepted in routine fashion by Justin Simmons.

INJURIES

Baltimore LB Patrick Queen was carted off in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. ... Ravens LB Kristian Welch was evaluated for a concussion. ... Patrick Mekari injured his foot, forcing the Ravens to go further down the depth chart at LT with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) inactive. ... Denver WR Courtland Sutton injured a hamstring, but WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) returned after missing the previous two games.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host Kansas City next Sunday.

Ravens: Play at Pittsburgh.

