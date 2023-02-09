Reports: Spurs trade center Jakob Poeltl to Raptors, acquire Khem Birch, first round pick

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to trade center Jakob Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for center Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first round pick and two future second rounders, according to media reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and others are reporting that the Raptors are bringing back the center they originally drafted and ultimately traded for Kawhi Leonard, with the intention of signing Poeltl to a new contract this summer.

The Spurs acquired Poeltl back in 2018, along with guard Demar DeRozan and a first round pick and since then he’s become one of the better defensive centers in the league.

This season, Poeltl is averaging 12.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26 minutes per game. He, however, doesn’t fit the timeline of the Spurs’ present rebuild.

Burch, the center the Spurs get back in the trade, is in his sixth NBA season and has played in just 20 games thus far, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds. He’s also previously played for the Orlando Magic.

On Tuesday, the Spurs acquired center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat.

Toronto beat San Antonio 112-98 on Wednesday night, handing the struggling Spurs their 10th consecutive loss.