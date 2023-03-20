53º

SAFC: One-on-one with Jordan Farr

The defending USL Goalkeeper of the Year discusses faith, family and his year to remember in soccer.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – 2022 may have been the best year for Jordan Farr when it comes to him and his relationship to soccer.

The 2023 season as the reigning USL Champions hasn’t started too bad either. Through two matches this season, Farr has already made a number of incredible saves.

Recently, Farr sat down with KSAT 12 Sports to discuss how he ended up in the Alamo City, his faith, family, video games and much more.

Check out the video above to see our SAFC coverage from Instant Replay. Click the video below to see the complete interview with Jordan Farr.

After their 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon against Loudoun United FC, San Antonio will next host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

