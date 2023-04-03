Missions getting ready for season with new manager in the clubhouse.

SAN ANTONIO – Now that the MLB season has begun, the minor league teams across the country are starting to take shape. That includes the San Diego Padres Double-A ballclub - our San Antonio Missions.

The Missions arrived to San Antonio last week and held media day on Friday afternoon. It marked the first time the media had a chance to interview the Missions latest manager, Luke Montz.

“I’m very excited to be here - I think the Texas League may be one of the three league’s I may have missed in my career,” said Montz, who spent 13 years in professional baseball as a player. “The more I get to hear about this league, I think it may be one of the best league’s in baseball. The Texas League has a lot of history. The San Antonio Missions have a lot of history. Very excited to be here but very excited to see the whole league.”

This will be the first time Montz is a manager at the Double-A level and it’s his first season with the Padres organization. Montz expressed his excitement about the winning culture that surrounds the Padres, from the field to the front office, and how that impacts their minor league system.

“The Padres have a tough lineup, I’d say that’s probably one of the best offensive lineups in baseball,” explained Montz. “Just look at what that ownership has done and what they have brought to that city in San Diego. That’s their goal - to win a World Series in San Diego now. And the trickle-down effect in the minor league’s is just as big. To hear the winning talk that we talk with the Padres is unreal.”

Montz added, “The last couple of years, that history, that word ‘winning’ wasn’t there. I believe as a manager I can do a little of both. You can develop but you can also win. So it’s great hearing a system talk about winning baseball, a winning culture, with development. A guy can get that phone call from right here, ’hey big guy, you’re going to meet the club in San Diego’.”

The Missions will begin the season on the road for a three-game series at Tulsa beginning Thursday. San Antonio will host their first home series beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. against Frisco.

Psssttt 🗣️ If you needed any more reason to come out to a game this season, there's 4️⃣ jerseys, Fiesta medals and oh yeah, Used Car Night is back!! 😎🚙

Single game tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/R2znq6cpBQ pic.twitter.com/0RMYRxDyZi — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) March 4, 2023

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com