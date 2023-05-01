Scholar Athlete: Meredith Holcomb, TMI Episcopal

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Meredith Holcomb of TMI Episcopal.

Meredith is a four-year member of the varsity swim team where she has been a three-year captain and has won three state championships. She holds five state records, seven school records and is a four-time champion for the TISCA. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Latin Honor Society and the Interact Club. Meredith maintains a 4.0 GPA, is committed to swim for the University of Pennsylvania where she will major in Finance.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has to be this year when the girls swim team won our third state championship in a row. Hearing the announcer say, ‘TMI Episcopal won’ and some of the older girls on the team have won three in a row. It was a great team atmosphere.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“My advice would be to create a schedule. Consistency is key especially where you play a sport like swimming where practice is every day. Create a schedule for homework, spend time with family and friends and go to the gym and practice time is crucial to success.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to swim Division I at the University of Pennsylvania and I plan to study Finance to hopefully become a private investor or work for a big banking firm in New York City. I’m so excited to go. I’ve already met the coach and the team and I’m excited to be part of their success.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com