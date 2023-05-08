Scholar Athlete: Payton Hile, Marshall High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Payton Hile from Marshall High School.

Payton is a four-year member and captain of the varsity golf team. He was named First-Team Academic All-District in 2022. Payton is a member of the National Honor Society and performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope and Oak Hills Church where he is a Student Leader. Payton maintains a 101.3 GPA and is ranked sixth in his class. Payton will be attending Abilene Christian University where he will major in Finance.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school has been practicing golf, having the opportunity to get better at the game and at the same time sharing those experiences with my friends. That is something I won’t forget, that I hold dear to my heart.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Manage your time properly. Find a time for homework, find a time to practice and find a time to have fun. I feel that’s something a lot of students don’t do - they spend a lot of time practicing or a lot of time studying and they don’t allow themselves time to hang out with friends. If you want to be good at something you have to develop a schedule.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Abilene Christian University and major in Financial Management. I’ve always loved math and dealing with numbers. My grandfather was an accountant so apples don’t fall far from the same tree so that’s what inspired me to go in that path.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com