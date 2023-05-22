Scholar Athlete: Sophia Viagran, St. Anthony Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Sophia Viagran from St. Anthony Catholic High School.

Sophia is a four-year member of the varsity softball team. She’s also is a mariachi where she sings and plays the guitar. She was named TAPPS First-Team All-District and TAPPS Second-Team All-State as a pitcher. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars, the Student Council, the Archdiocese Student Leadership Council, is a Eucharistic Minister and is a Student Ambassador. Sophia maintains a 3.97 GPA and is ranked 16th in her class. Sophia will be attending UIW where she will major in Athletic Training in Healthcare Sciences.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Last year I had lost my dad. In softball, we had dedicated a bunch of things for my dad and for my family. We had went to Corpus Christi a couple of weeks after and the opposing team approached home plate with flowers and a little card. It was very special and memorable.

I had my 100th strikeout on Senior night. It was very fun, my family and friends were there. I have 120 strikeouts now, that’s a school record. I also have the school record for home runs.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Have fun, don’t stress about it. Build connections with coaches and teachers and in the end, reach for your ultimate goal.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ll be attending UIW and studying Healthcare Sciences and Athletic Training. I was an athletic trainer here at school for football and basketball so I want to continue that in the collegiate level and hopefully, next time, the professional level.”

