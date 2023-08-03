San Antonio FC brings back reigning USL Championship Final MVP Santiago Patiño

SAFC announced it’s adding yet another elite goal scorer to the team and a familiar face — reigning USL Championship Final MVP Santiago Patiño.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC, the defending champions of the United Soccer League (USL), will soon hit the road for a two-game stretch starting with Phoenix Rising FC this Saturday before turning around for a match-up against New Mexico United.

The club is coming off a major bounce-back victory, highlighted by USL Championship Player of the Week Tani Oluwaseyi, who posted a record-breaking four goals in SAFC’s 5-2 win over Hartford Athletic on July 29.

On Thursday, SAFC announced it’s adding yet another elite goal scorer to the team and a familiar face — reigning USL Championship Final MVP Santiago Patiño.

Patiño was an integral part of SAFC’s championship run in 2022, and between 2021 and 2022, he accumulated 11 goals in 28 matches with the club.

San Antonio FC head coach Alen Marcina, goalkeeper Jordan Farr and Patiño spoke with the media following practice on Wednesday ahead of the road trip out West. Watch the latest KSAT Sports coverage in the player above.

Find the latest sports coverage on KSAT.com here